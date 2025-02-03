Cab drivers want emergency placards to park for bathroom breaks without fines

Lauren Glassberg reports on the union leaders asking lawmakers to give cab drivers a grace period to double park for bathroom breaks.

Lauren Glassberg reports on the union leaders asking lawmakers to give cab drivers a grace period to double park for bathroom breaks.

Lauren Glassberg reports on the union leaders asking lawmakers to give cab drivers a grace period to double park for bathroom breaks.

Lauren Glassberg reports on the union leaders asking lawmakers to give cab drivers a grace period to double park for bathroom breaks.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Union leaders in New York are asking lawmakers to give cab drivers a grace period to double park so they can run into a facility for a bathroom break.

At a rally on Sunday, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers union asked for the Taxi and Limousine Commission to issue emergency placards to cab drivers as one solution.

The placards would allow drivers to park in unauthorized areas for up to 10 minutes, without penalties, so they could use the bathroom.

Drivers say fines can be as high as $200 for illegally parking to use the bathroom.

But the placards won't help in the case of tickets issues via cameras on buses.

"When you've got to go, you've got to go. It is disgraceful that hardworking drivers are fined simply for using the bathroom. They work long hours, endure tough conditions, and should not be forced to choose between their health and their income," said NYSFTD spokesman Fernando Mateo.

Another idea is for the city to lease space to the union to operate a trailer of toilets.

A TLC spokesperson released the following statement;

"Access to restrooms for TLC drivers is fundamental to humane working conditions, and an important issue that we take seriously. We are constantly seeking ways to expand bathroom access for TLC drivers within our limited public space, including working with our partners at DOT to identifyspots for new taxi and for-hire vehicle relief stands."

ALSO READ: Community celebrates beloved UPS driver retiring after 38 years

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Westfield community's special send-off for the UPS driver, Anthony Romano.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.