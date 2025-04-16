Turkey tracker: Astoria the wild turkey spotted on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Astoria, the wild turkey, has been spotted again on Wednesday but this time on the Upper East Side.

"I was like whoooo there is a wild turkey in the tree and Rebecca freaked out..I have been freaking out since I saw her," a passerby said.

Astoria has been living on Roosevelt Island and first showed up in Manhattan last April. She returned over the weekend and has been spotted throughout the city since.

Experts say she may be looking for a mate.

Officers temporarily shut down a street to capture her, but were not successful.

A birder who has been following Astoria for a while says she has good instincts and can navigate through the city and to just let her be.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.