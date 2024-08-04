NYC activates Heat Emergency Plan for record 23rd day this summer as officials urge precautions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is entering a record 23rd day under its Heat Emergency Plan this summer.

The city's Heat Emergency Plan remains activated through Monday, and the NYC Office of Emergency Management is advising people to take extra precautions as dangerously high heat is expected.

Cooling centers are open across the city for those who may not have access to air conditioning. You can find hours and locations by calling 311 or visiting the city's Cool Options Map.

City officials in the meantime are encouraging people to avoid strenuous activity, with peak sun hours being between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are outdoors and doing strenuous activity, make sure to drink ample water, rest and stay in the shade when possible.

New Yorkers can also beat the heat by engaging in activities like going to the movies, visiting a museum and going to their local pool or beach.

Beach lifeguard are extended until 8 p.m. as part of the Heat Emergency Plan being activated. People, however, should only swim between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when lifeguards are usually on duty in their chairs.

The extended hours of operation comes after lifeguards rescued a swimmer at Rockaway Beach. The man was spotted by an FDNY drone struggling in the water at around 6:55 p.m. after the beach had already closed to swimming at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, there is also a risk for life-threatening currents at all beaches across New York City and Long Island as of Sunday morning. Officials urge people to refrain from swimming on red-flagged beaches where a lifeguard is not present, as rip currents can sweep any swimmer away from the shore.

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm, stay afloat and call for help. If possible, swim parallel to the shoreline and back to the beach.

