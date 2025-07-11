NYCFC face Charlotte FC, look to improve on road

The next task for New York City FC will be posting more positive results on the road.

While the team (9-7-4 overall, 31 points) is an impressive 8-3 at home, it is about to embark on a four-match road stretch beginning Saturday night against Charlotte FC.

NYCFC are only 1-4-4 on the road.

"We know the places we go, especially in the summer, it's hard there," NYCFC defender Mitja Ilenic said.

New York City hasn't won consecutive matches since May 17 and 25 but picked up a 3-1 home victory in its most recent game, July 3 against Toronto FC.

In their last three victories, NYCFC have scored at least three goals each time under coach Pascal Jansen.

New York City is 1-1-2 in its last four road matches but has never won at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte (8-11-2, 26 points) failed to hold a two-goal lead in its most recent outing, drawing 2-2 with visiting Orlando City SC last Saturday.

Coach Dean Smith's Charlotte club is dealing with uncertain rosters and is winless in its last four matches (0-3-1).

Charlotte had Patrick Agyemang back at practice earlier this week after the U.S. men's national team striker played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He then was absent from Thursday's workout amid ongoing contract negotiations. That puts his status in question for this weekend, Smith said.

"I wanted to see where his feelings was," Smith said of a conversation with the player. "... It's always about money."

Meanwhile, Saturday's game looks better for NYCFC. The return from the U.S. national team of elite goalkeeper Matt Freese comes after Tomas Romero built some solid credentials in his absence. That should help create depth for the team.

"I think I got this opportunity to play," Romero said. "I'm super grateful for it. I did everything I could to show the coaches what I could do. ... I think it's good as a team that the coaches know that they have somebody to depend on."

Charlotte is counting on Pep Biel, who has seven goals and nine assists in 20 matches. He reached the 20-goal contributions (goals plus assists) career mark with Charlotte last weekend, in 29 total matches.

