NYCHA opens Section 8 housing applications for eligible families for first time in nearly 15 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYCHA is reopening its wait list for Section 8 housing applications for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Applications for NYCHA's Housing Choice Voucher program will be open from midnight on June 3 through end of day on June 9.

Created by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1978, the federal program pays the bulk of rent for low-income families who usually contribute 30% of their income toward the total cost.

Demand for the limited number of housing vouchers is typically extremely high, which is why the city locked its wait list back in 2009.

The decision to reopen the applications is because of a critical shortage of affordable housing and the overflowing of city shelters.

"After 15 years, we are reopening NYCHA's doors to hundreds of thousands of new Section 8 applicants and helping more New Yorkers find the housing they need," said NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "Addressing our city's housing crisis means using every tool our city has, and that's exactly what we are doing. From advancing 24 housing projects on public land this year through our '24 in 24' plan, to fighting for our 'City of Yes for Housing Opportunity' proposal to build a little more housing in every neighborhood, we are committed to helping every New Yorker find and stay in their home."

According to NYCHA, there are about 85,000 housing vouchers and over 25,000 households who currently participate in the program.

Eligible households can apply for the program through NYCHA's website.