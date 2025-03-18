New York City's LaGuardia Airport named best in the US by Forbes Travel Guide

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- LaGuardia Airport was recognized Tuesday morning as one of the best airports in the United States.
The award ceremony was held Tuesday morning in the recently completed Terminal C, built and operated by Delta Air Lines.
Forbes Travel Guide made the determination after feedback from industry experts and 5,000 frequent fliers.
"It certainly represents that which is this is part of the journey, this is part of the experience, it all starts here," said CEO of Forbes Travel Guide Hermann Elger.
The recognition comes after LaGuardia's $8 billion renovation -- aimed at transforming one of the lowest-rated airports into a world-class destination.
"When back 10 years ago we committed to building a world-class airport, I doubt we had many true believers, but I think we have won the skeptics over," said Port Authority Executive Director Tom Cotton.
The Port Authority also thanked its private partners for investing two-thirds of the money to give travelers a world-class experience in the heart of Queens.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.