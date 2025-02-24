Roosevelt Hotel in New York City set to close as a migrant shelter

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Roosevelt Hotel, which has been open for nearly two years as a main intake center for migrants, is set to close in the coming month, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

This closure comes amid President Trump's immigration crackdown, with federal dollars yanked from the city.

This closure marks a significant milestone in New York City's three-year asylum seeker humanitarian response.

The hotel served as an arrival and emergency response relief center.

During the height of the crisis, the city received an average of 4,000 arrivals each week. That number has sharply decreased to about 350 registrants per week.

"We're not done caring for those who came into our care," Mayor Adams said. "Today marks another milestone in immense progress that we've achieved in turning the corner in the unprecedented international humanitarian effort."

Between last summer and this June, 53 emergency migrant locations will be closed.

More than 84% of eligible adults in the city's care have applied for work authorization.

Adams filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Trump administration over the 80 million dollars that the city says the White House removed from a city bank account without permission.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.