Group on bicycles stealing headphones right off people's heads throughout Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of bicycle riders wanted for stealing headphones from people's heads throughout Manhattan.

The thefts all took place on Monday, March 17th, St. Patrick's Day, between 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The group rode up to their victims on bicycles and then grabbed headphones right off of them before riding off, investigators said.

The thefts started in the West Village and then spread to Greenwich Village, Central Park, Harlem, and the Upper East Side.

There were seven thefts reported in this crime spree.

No one has been injured.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

