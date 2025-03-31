3 arrests made after group vandalized NYPD vehicles at car meetup in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Officers have made three arrests after a group of people are accused of vandalizing NYPD vehicles over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday after a number of cars were gathered in Ozone Park and driving recklessly.

After the officers arrived, the group allegedly circled their vehicles and began jumping on top of them, throwing objects at them, and breaking their windows.

Police say that after the moving gathering convened at multiple locations in Queens, some of the suspects ended up in the Bronx, where three were arrested just before 4 a.m.

A 23-year-old from Massachusetts, an 18-year-old from New Hampshire and another 18-year-old from Queens are all facing multiple charges.

NYPD officials acknowledged they are reviewing cellphone video and body-worn camera footage from officers who were put in danger while responding to car meet-ups.

They are analyzing the officers' response and possible changes in deployments to those meet-ups.

Police say more arrests are expected.

