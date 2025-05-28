13-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of innocent bystander in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested a 13-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old innocent bystander in Kingsbridge Heights, Bronx.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter, criminal use of a firearm, and two counts of second-degree murder.

It stems from a shooting on April 23, 2025, where officers responding to a 911 call found Daoud Marji of Yonkers had been shot in the head.

Marji was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police learned that a second victim, an unidentified 33-year-old woman, had been shot in the hip and was transported privately to a neighboring hospital.

The 13-year-old alleged shooter was not identified due to his age.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.