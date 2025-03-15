2 NYPD officers recovering after crashing police cruiser into building in Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are recovering after their police cruiser was wrecked in a crash.
The pair were apparently enroute to a call involving a man with a gun in Staten Island.
It happened near Victory Boulevard and Montgomery Street in the Tompkinsville section.
The officers said another vehicle attempted to make a U-turn, which cause the police cruiser to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.
Instead of hitting the other car, the officers slammed into a building.
They were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.
