2 NYPD officers recovering after crashing police cruiser into building in Staten Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 15, 2025 5:57PM
The pair was enroute to a call when they swerved to avoid a collision but ended up crashing into a building.

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are recovering after their police cruiser was wrecked in a crash.

The pair were apparently enroute to a call involving a man with a gun in Staten Island.

It happened near Victory Boulevard and Montgomery Street in the Tompkinsville section.

The officers said another vehicle attempted to make a U-turn, which cause the police cruiser to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.

Instead of hitting the other car, the officers slammed into a building.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

