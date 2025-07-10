NYPD finds 31 officers failed background checks, told to resign immediately

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD officials discovered that 31 officers should not have been permitted to join the force after failing their background checks and were notified that they are out of a job.

The officers hired between 2023 and 2024 had received a final notice of disqualification for various reasons during the application process.

Despite failing their background checks, they were able to enter the police academy.

Some of the disqualifying reasons included lying about criminal convictions, past arrests and license suspensions as well as hiding firearms.

The NYPD said those officers have been asked to turn in their guns and resign immediately or face termination.

The prior head of the Candidate Assessment Division, Inspector Terrell Anderson, was previously placed on modified duty and was transferred to the Housing Bureau in May.

He is under internal investigation and could soon face departmental charges.

PBA President Patrick Hendry said the union is seeking a temporary restraining order against the department.

"These police officers aren't responsible for the NYPD's broken hiring process. As far as they know, they were qualified to be New York City police officers, because the NYPD hired and trained them. It is an absolute travesty that the department is trying to cover its tracks by summarily forcing them off the job, without affording them the same appeal process available to other applicants. We are exploring all legal options to protect our members' rights and hold the NYPD accountable for this complete management failure."

An NYPD spokesperson released a statement saying, "Following an internal investigation, the NYPD recently identified officers who joined the department in the past two years despite receiving final notices of disqualification during the application process, which is a violation of the law. The department was not legally allowed to hire these individuals and was forced to inform them that they could no longer continue as members of the NYPD."

