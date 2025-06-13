NYPD increases security at Jewish sites following Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear program

Lindsay Tuchman reports on the conflict from the East Side.

Lindsay Tuchman reports on the conflict from the East Side.

Lindsay Tuchman reports on the conflict from the East Side.

Lindsay Tuchman reports on the conflict from the East Side.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Israel has attacked Iran's capital, targeting the country's nuclear program.

Friday morning, there are fears of retaliation.

In New York City, The NYPD is stepping up security at Jewish and Israeli sites as a precaution.

Friday at 1 p.m., Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch will hold a previously scheduled security briefing ahead of anticipated weekend protests and Middle East security concerns.

NYPD posted a statement on the matter saying:

"The NYPD is tracking the situation in the Middle East. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to Jewish, Israeli & other sites throughout NYC. We're coordinating with our federal partners & we'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.