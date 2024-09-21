Shooting wounds 6 people in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gunfire left 6 people wounded in Brooklyn early Saturday.
The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street in the Greenpoint section.
What led to the violence is still under investigation but police found at least 8 shell casings at the scene.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Five others also went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victims range in age from 18 to 33 years old.
