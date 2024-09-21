WATCH LIVE

Shooting wounds 6 people in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:52AM
The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gunfire left 6 people wounded in Brooklyn early Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street in the Greenpoint section.

What led to the violence is still under investigation but police found at least 8 shell casings at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Five others also went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims range in age from 18 to 33 years old.

