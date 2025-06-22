NYPD, Mayor Adams hold security briefing following US strikes on Iran

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, there was an anti-war demonstration in Times Square. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams participated in a security briefing to discuss concerns. Though there are no specific threats, the NYPD increased its presence at religious sites throughout the city.

The critical debrief fell on the heels of Operation Midnight Hammer as Adams, NYPD top brass and officers embedded in Israel, Jordan, the UAE and Qatar.

"We have NYPD law enforcement personnel that are assigned in this region so that's extremely helpful for us to get first hand information," Adams said.

Critical intelligence as the world waits to see what, if anything, Iran does next.

"You drop bombs on people in the middle of the night, there's going to be a response," said Ian Thomas Malone from New Jersey.

Right now, authorities stress there no credible threats, but have added more police at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites in the five boroughs.

Mayor Adams acknowledged that the number one concern is cybersecurity, but says everything is being looked at.

"We're going to make sure we focus on sleeper cells, that's crucial to do so," Adams added.

In Times Square, hundreds gathered -- some supporting the US action in Iran.

"It was strategic, surgiacl, and it was the right time," said Steven Weisbrot.

Given the increased police, Weisbrot tells Eyewitness News he is not worried about possible counter action.

"We are always going to be a target, but I think they've got bigger problems to worry about on their own land right now," he added.

Others are condemning the triple nuclear strike.

The Iranian Mission in Midtown sent a letter to the UN Security Council saying the United States and Israel 'must face the grave consequences.'

That did not stop the Hines family from celebrating their son Harrison's pre-K graduation in New York City. They are worried about the U.S. troops based in the Middle East.

"Yes they signed up for the military but not to have their lives recklessly endangered," Courtney Hines said.

