NYPD, NYC Sheriff bust marijuana grow house near day care in Brooklyn

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD and NYC Sheriff's Office made a big marijuana bust in Brooklyn.

The cannabis grow-operation was discovered on Exeter Street across the street from a day care.

Marijuana was found growing on a trellis and packed in bags inside of a freezer.

Authorities have not yet weighed how much they have found.

Items have been removed from the home as part of the investigation.

Neighbors and parents who use the day care across the street were shocked.

"It's wild that something like this is going on not only in this neighborhood but next to a child care center in a residential place, there's a park right here around the corner where people walk with their children and pets, that's terrible," said Regina Mirochnik, a Manhattan Beach resident.

"It's a very safe neighborhood, it's one of the best neighborhoods in Brooklyn I think," said Francis Nedler, Manhattan Beach resident. "There's family, kids, it's crazy, there's a day care right here."

Sheriff Anthony Miranda and officers planned to speak about the bust during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

