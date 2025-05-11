24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
NYPD officer adopts puppy he helped rescue from East River

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 11, 2025 3:03AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer officially opened his home to a dog that he helped rescue.

Officer DeSalvo from the Harbor Unit decided to adopt the furry pup named Hudson.

DeSalvo was part of a group that pulled Hudson from the East River about six weeks ago near South Street Seaport.

The dog had a respiratory infection, but is better now.

Her original owner never came forward.

