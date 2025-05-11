NYPD officer adopts puppy he helped rescue from East River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer officially opened his home to a dog that he helped rescue.

Officer DeSalvo from the Harbor Unit decided to adopt the furry pup named Hudson.

DeSalvo was part of a group that pulled Hudson from the East River about six weeks ago near South Street Seaport.

The dog had a respiratory infection, but is better now.

Her original owner never came forward.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.