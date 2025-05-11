NYPD officer adopts puppy he helped rescue from East River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer officially opened his home to a dog that he helped rescue.
Officer DeSalvo from the Harbor Unit decided to adopt the furry pup named Hudson.
DeSalvo was part of a group that pulled Hudson from the East River about six weeks ago near South Street Seaport.
The dog had a respiratory infection, but is better now.
Her original owner never came forward.
