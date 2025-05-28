2nd suspect in attack on off-duty NYPD officer identified in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Police identified a second man on Wednesday, accused of brutally beating an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx over the weekend.

Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Wayne Lucas.

On Tuesday, Taveon Hargrove, 23, was taken into custody in North Chesterfield, Virginia, by members of the US Marshals' Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Charges are pending and he will have to be extradited back to New York City.

Investigators released new surveillance video on Monday to help track down two suspects.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning near St. Peters Avenue in the Parkchester section.

Hargrove and Lucas are accused of knocking the 27-year-old officer to the ground, punching and kicking him, and robbing him at knifepoint.

The officer suffered multiple fractures to his face but is said to be stable.

Authorities have also arrested Hargrove's father for allegedly using the officer's stolen credit card at several bodegas in the Bronx.

The PBA released a statement:

"Thank you to our NYPD detectives and US Marshals for ending this vicious cop-basher's run. But the job is far from over. Even when his criminal partner is caught, we must still stand together to make sure the justice system does its job: protect the cops who protect NYC."

