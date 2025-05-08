NYPD officer critically injured in crash while responding to 911 call in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was critically injured in a crash while rushing to respond to a 911 call in Brooklyn.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to police, a marked NYPD vehicle was traveling eastbound on Willoughby Avenue collided with a white Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Walworth Street. It's unclear who hit whom.

Police say officers were rushing to a scene after cops got a 911 call for an armed man at Willoughby and Tompkins avenues.

The driver of the white Nissan, a 28-year-old man, is in stable condition.

One of the officers was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

There is no word yet on the condition of the other officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

