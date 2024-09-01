NYPD officer punched in Harlem after confronting robbery suspect

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer is recovering after being punched in the face by a robbery suspect.

According to NYPD, officers were searching for a person wanted for snatching a chain off of a man's neck near Lenox Avenue and 125th Street in Harlem.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Apparently the suspect and another man were inside of a check cashing place when the robbery ensued. When the suspect exited the store, he was confronted by a police officer.

That's when he punched the woman officer in the face and fled. Dozens of police flooded the area as they sought the man and eventually found him hiding under a car just a block away on 126th Street.

Charges against him are pending.

