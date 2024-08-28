Residents, first responders help rescue kitten stuck in storm drain on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A "cat-astrophe" was averted on Wednesday after a kitten was rescued from a storm drain on Staten Island.

Neighbors on Thomas Street heard the cat purring and tried their best to rescue it.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as residents tried to lower a shopping bag into the sewer.

After a few minutes, and a call from the Eyewitness News team, emergency service units arrived, removed the storm drain cover and helped rescue the kitten.

The cat appeared to be in good condition as first responders wrapped the kitten in a blanket or towel.

