No longer a spaghetti diagram, this map emphasizes the lines over maintaining geographical accuracy.

MTA unveils first new subway map for New York City in 45 years

The new maps will be put into subway cars and stations over the coming months.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA unveiled the first new subway map for New York City in more than 45 years on Wednesday morning.

This map has significant differences.

It is easier to read with its bold colors.

"The new MTA is focused on a quality, 21st century customer experience, and its about time our map caught up," said Janno Lieber, MTA Chair and CEO. "The new version is much easier to read while also reflecting all the enhancements we've made over the years."

The map features things that didn't exist in 1979, like the 2nd Avenue Subway, 7-line extension, and the F train stop on Roosevelt Island.

Transit officials say it's easy to find accessible stations on the new map and that transfer points are clearer.

"The subway map is both an iconic symbol of New York and a tool that everyday riders and first-time users of our system use to get around," said Demetrius Crichlow, New York City Transit President. "This modern redesign makes it easier to navigate the system - especially during service changes - and has a quintessential New York look that riders will appreciate for years to come."

The new map is now featured on trains on the 42nd Street Shuttle line.

Designers from the MTA's Creative Services Mapping Department say it is coming to every car and station in the subway system over the next couple of months.

