NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet and cell phone in Bronx attack

PARKCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is recovering after being attacked and robbed in the Bronx.

The officer had reportedly just ended his shift just after 4 a.m. Saturday when he was assaulted by two men and hit in the head and face. He was robbed of his gun, wallet and cell phone.

It happened near the 1400 block of Saint Peters Ave. in Parkchester.

The 27-year-old officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

