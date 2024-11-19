NYPD officer shot while responding to gunpoint robbery in Jamaica, Queens; suspect killed

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is dead, and a bystander and officer were shot after a gunpoint robbery turned into a shootout in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday evening, according to NYPD officials.

NYPD officials say the incident began at 5:35 p.m. when a robbery was reported at Village Market Grocery, a bodega located at 164-01 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica, Queens.

Police said a suspect, identified as 57-year-old Gary Werthy, demanded money, threatened workers and customers and fired a shot from a black revolver.



Customers told police responding to the scene where the suspect fled.

At 6:24 p.m., while officers were canvassing for the suspect, a witness flagged officers that a man had robbed a smoke shop where he fired one shot.

According to the smoke shop clerk, he was closing for the day when the suspect came in asking for a pack of cigarettes.

The clerk reopened for the man who then pulled out a gun and demanded cash and the cigarettes.

"He said give me all the money and give me all the cigarettes," said robbery victim Abdulla Abdulla.

Police said the clerk complied but the suspect let off a round inside the store, before running away.

"Thank god I'm still alive," Abdulla said. "That's what I'm thinking. I don't care about the money, just glad I'm alive. Thank god."

Officers realized the suspect fit the description of the earlier robbery and confronted the suspect.

Officers told the suspect to stop, but the suspect ran away from officers and took out his illegal weapon and opened fire, striking one of the officers in the thigh.

The officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the face, killing him.

During the gunfire, a 26-year-old woman was also struck, but it's not clear whose gunfire they were hit by.

The wounded officer's partner transported him in his police cruiser.

The officer, identified by NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon as Officer Wong, and bystander were taken to Jamaica Hospital, are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Mayor Adams visited the officer and the bystander in the hospital on Tuesday night.

He said members of the community played a critical role in locating the suspect, who had a violent criminal history, and was on lifetime parole.

Adams and NYPD officials said Werthy had 17 prior arrests including murder, robbery burglary and narcotics possession.

"We are angry because in two days we have witnessed two cases where the criminal justice system has failed this city. We are angry that a violent and repeat offender, who has prior arrests and has been convicted of manslaughter, was free to commit two robberies tonight," Adams said.

Police said he was arrested seven times since 2021, with his last arrest being six days ago.

Werthy was also a lifetime parolee.

Eyewitness News asked Mayor Adams what his takeaway was following a rough 24 hours of crime in the city.

"Both of these incidents we're seeing how our overall criminal justice and mental health systems are just making it more challenging for police officers," Mayor Adams said. "Where a police officer is shot -- you have to ask the question: what was this guy still doing on the street?"

He also noted that members of the community played a critical role in locating the suspect.

