NYPD detective shot in standoff with man inside apartment on Lower East Side

Janice Yu and CeFaan Kim have more on the detective shot during a standoff on the Lower East Side.

Janice Yu and CeFaan Kim have more on the detective shot during a standoff on the Lower East Side.

Janice Yu and CeFaan Kim have more on the detective shot during a standoff on the Lower East Side.

Janice Yu and CeFaan Kim have more on the detective shot during a standoff on the Lower East Side.

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- An NYPD detective was shot Tuesday morning during a police standoff with a barricaded suspect at an apartment building on the Lower East Side.

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, where he is expected to recover.

The first gunfire was shortly after 5 a.m., when police officers arrived to execute a search warrant at the city-run Vladeck Houses on Madison Street.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Edwin Rivera, fired three to five times, hitting an officer's ballistic shield. No officers were struck and they did not return fire.

Officers backed up and the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment, pushing a sofa against the door to block it.

Hostage negotiators responded, and the decision was made at around 8:30 a.m. to make entry to the apartment.

Police say Rivera opened fire again, striking one of the officers in the shoulder. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Both Rivera and officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rivera is on parole and has a prior arrest for drugs. Police were investigating guns at the time of the search warrant.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described him as a "career criminal" and said officers should not have been at his door on Tuesday morning in the first place.

"So the real question here is this, why was this individual out of jail and in a position to shoot our officers, how is the system set up to allow one person to commit multiple violent offenses while out on parole with no consequences," Tisch said. "I ask our elected officials in Albany, our DAs and our judges, what are you doing here, we should never have had to be at that door this morning, we should never have had a cop shot today. Blessedly, our cop will be going home to his family and we are all incredibly grateful for that."

The shot officer is a veteran detective, currently assigned to the Emergency Services Unit.

District leader Magda Napoleon says she received a flurry of calls Tuesday morning about the heavy police activity.

"The fact that there was police officer hurt here today is unfortunate and the fact that our community is going through this, I think there is an uptick in crime in this area that needs to be addressed," Napolean said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.