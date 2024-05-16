NYPD officers jump into action to save man who fell onto subway tracks in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A potential tragedy was averted in the Bronx this week thanks to some quick-thinking NYPD officers.

A man was suffering a medical episode when he suddenly fell onto the tracks Tuesday at the Third Avenue/149th St station.

Not only was the man inches away from the third rail, but there was also an oncoming train approaching the station.

Officers jumped into action and pulled the man to safety shortly before the oncoming train was about to pull into the station.

The man is expected to be OK.

