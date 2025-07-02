Two NYPD officers pepper sprayed in Times Square; charges pending against suspect

Two police officers were pepper sprayed in Times Square early Wednesday.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Two police officers were pepper sprayed in Times Square, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The officers were sprayed by a suspect who ran up to them on Broadway at around 1:20 a.m.

They were sprayed in the eyes and face. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and charges against him are pending.

The motive for the pepper spraying is unknown.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as we learn more.