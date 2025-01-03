NYPD officers save unconscious 22-day-old baby girl in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes for helping to save an unconscious infant in Brooklyn last month.

Officers were called to a home on 43rd Street in Sunset Park last Friday around 9:30 p.m.

They found a 22-day-old baby girl who was unconscious and turning purple after choking on milk.

"When I got the baby in my hand, the baby is not soft any more, you know, a baby is soft, little baby, I said oh no, this is not good," said Officer Zihan Liu.

"He was translating, you know speaking to them in Mandarin," said Officer Jeshua Hernandez. "Once he told me choking, that's when my heart stopped."

Liu said he remembered doing CPR and first aid training on a dummy baby, which is how he remembered how to perform the back slap.

"I keep thinking what if this doesn't work, what if this doesn't work, I was like what if I'm not doing this right, what if I'm not doing this right. I was nervous," Liu said.

But she started breathing again after the officers repeatedly pushed her on the back, loosening the blockage caused by choking.

When EMTs finally arrived, it looked like it was hard for the officers to let her go.

"I took this job, just because I love to help people, I speak the language, so why not join the force and help Chinese people in need," Liu said.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further treatment. She and her parents are now doing just fine.

On Friday, those officers said they were happy they gave the infant girl a new lease on life.

"I was so happy I was able to be there, if we weren't there, something worse could have happened," Hernandez said.

