NYPD plans to begin using drones at 5 police precincts in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD says that it plans to introduce drones in up to five police precincts and expand its fleet of 85 drones in a new initiative.

The roofs of the precinct stationhouses will be retrofitted to support two drone platforms.

The drones will depart and land from the stationhouse rooftop while operated from police headquarters in Lower Manhattan. Video from the drones will be relayed in real-time.

The aim is for patrol officers to still serve as first responders to scenes, but to use drones for assistance with intelligence that may help them in their response.

"I would love to see these drone patrol areas that that the cops cannot get to, that they have to use maybe a scooter or a bicycle," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

Integrated into the 911 call system, the drones will be piloted remotely from One Police Plaza in the presence of a department attorney as a safeguard for improper surveillance.

The first units are being installed at three precincts in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx and at the Central Park precinct.

Daughtry testified before Congress on Thursday about the department's use of emerging technology. Its drones were most recently used to inspect for earthquake damage and crowd control.

N.J. Burkett has the story from Brooklyn.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.