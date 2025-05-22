NYPD searching for suspects who slapped, punched 89-year-old woman at bus stop in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for two suspects they say attacked an elderly woman after a fight at a bus stop in the Bronx.

It happened Monday near 211th Street and White Plains Road around noon.

The 89-year-old victim, Maggie Foy, was waiting for an MTA bus and words were exchanged when an unidentified woman bumped her with a stroller.

"So instead of saying 'I'm sorry, I didn't mean to hit you,' or whatever polite courtesy, she said 'nobody hit you, you old ***,'" the victim's daughter Rena Foy said. "She slapped my mom."

But the spry senior slapped the woman back and then tried to board the BX 41.

That's when police say a seemingly uninvolved male suspect punched and pushed Foy, who fell backwards and fell onto the curb.

"She was still rubbing her head when he punched her, she said it still hurts where he punched her not one time but twice," Foy said.

Foy's daughter rushed from her home in Pennsylvania to her mother's bedside at Jacobi Hospital where she is being treated for a broken arm and bruises to her head.

"I always tell her to be careful out there because nobody respects seniors anymore, they don't care how old you are," Roy said.

The male suspect fled onto another bus and got off before police were able to stop it.

The search for both suspects continues and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

