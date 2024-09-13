NYPD searching for prisoner who escaped custody from South Bronx hospital

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx on Thursday.
The NYPD says 37-year-old Jose Lopez walked out of the building while in a hospital gown just before noon.
He had been in a room on the sixth floor.
Lopez was in custody after a hit-and-run with a moped. He was facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
He is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and 170 pounds.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.