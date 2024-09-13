NYPD searching for prisoner who escaped custody from South Bronx hospital

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx on Thursday.

The NYPD says 37-year-old Jose Lopez walked out of the building while in a hospital gown just before noon.

He had been in a room on the sixth floor.

Lopez was in custody after a hit-and-run with a moped. He was facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

He is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and 170 pounds.

