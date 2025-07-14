NYPD searching for suspect after man, woman shot at NYCHA complex in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem on Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 2680 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
An unidentified man in his 30s was shot in the torso and left arm.
A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the lower back. She appeared to be a bystander and realized she was shot.
They were both taken to Harlem Hospital where they are expected to be OK.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask who fled eastbound toward 7th Avenue.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
