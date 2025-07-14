NYPD searching for suspect after man, woman shot at NYCHA complex in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 2680 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

An unidentified man in his 30s was shot in the torso and left arm.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the lower back. She appeared to be a bystander and realized she was shot.

They were both taken to Harlem Hospital where they are expected to be OK.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask who fled eastbound toward 7th Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.