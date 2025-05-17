NYPD shares security plans ahead of Israeli Day parade

The NYPD says paradegoers can expect to see increased police presence.

The NYPD says paradegoers can expect to see increased police presence.

The NYPD says paradegoers can expect to see increased police presence.

The NYPD says paradegoers can expect to see increased police presence.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is sharing details about plans to keep Sunday's Israeli Day parade safe.

It will be the second major march up Fifth Avenue since the October 7th attacks.

The parade comes amid an uptick in anti-Semitic threats and rhetoric in New York City.

At a briefing Friday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department has developed a comprehensive plan, which includes street closures, banned items and specific locations for screening.

"All spectators will be screened by NYPD personnel before entering the viewing area," Tisch said. "Access to the parade route from Central Park will be closed and there will be no spectator viewing along the west side of the park to ensure that everyone enters through a designated screening point."

Tisch also noted that "everyone has a right to express their view peacefully, but no one has a right to engage in criminal activity."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.