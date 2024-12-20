NYPD 'surging' resources around New York City in wake of deadly crash at German Christmas market

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is taking action, out an abundance of caution, after a car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, killing several and injuring about 60 others, according to U.S. law enforcement sources.

"This incident, reported by our international liaison post in Germany, comes after two recent disruptions in the same region and a travel warning issued by the UK about Christmas market vulnerabilities," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner. "Unfortunately, this pattern of targeted attacks on holiday markets in Europe has been ongoing for years."

Although there is no evidence linking the Germany attack to New York, the NYPD is taking no chances.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're surging our resources to similar areas around the city," Weiner said.

She reassured New Yorkers that officers will be deployed across holiday markets and events.

"This is a very festive and busy time in the city. New Yorkers will see an enhanced presence of officers, including our counterterrorism team, Critical Response Command, and patrol officers," she said.

Weiner emphasized that the extra measures aim to provide peace of mind.

"We want to reassure New Yorkers that we are protecting our infrastructure and holiday activities," she said.

The NYPD also remains vigilant in its investigations.

"When something like this happens, the initial reports focus on the event, but it's followed by a quest for details-who was involved, what the motivation was, and any video evidence. All of this helps us better protect New York City," Weiner said.

The potential for vehicle-ramming attacks is an ongoing concern for American law enforcement officials, especially ahead of large gatherings for New Year's Eve.

The NYPD deploys sanitation trucks and other "blocker" vehicles at intersections for events like the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and other high-profile mass gatherings.

