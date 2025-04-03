Barack Obama comments on his now-viral photobomb cherry blossom picture

A family was taking photos in Washington, D.C., when former president Barack Obama accidentally strolled past in the background.

Former President Barack Obama has commented on his now-viral photobomb.

The 44th president of the United States was spotted in the background of a photo of two children posing under cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., posted to social media Tuesday.

"Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom!" wrote Obama in the comments of the photo posted by the children's mother, Portia Moore. "My bad for stepping into the shot," he added.

The caption of the photo, which was taken on Monday and shared on Tuesday, explained that Moore was putting together a family cherry blossom photo shoot when the group realized the former president had just strolled by.

The photo shows Obama strolling casually in the background as a boy and a girl pose in front of the D.C. Tidal Basin and the Washington Monument.

As the photo was being taken, Portia Moore said her husband, Damien, was trying to communicate something to her, but she was distracted by her son, Preston.

"After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien 'what were you saying'? He goes 'that was President Obama who just walked by' and looks his direction," wrote Moore on Instagram. "I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!"

The photographer, Briana Inell, shared a similar account of events on her Instagram page. "Best photobomb ever! This is why you get to the tidal basin at sunrise on a weekday! You never know who you're going to see!"

For his part, Obama also documented his stroll through the tidal basin on Instagram on Monday.

"It's fun to be able to play tourist once in a while," wrote Obama, along with a pair of cherry blossom photos. "The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!"