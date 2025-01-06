Officer critically injured in crash during pursuit of alleged speeding car on Long Island Expressway

Chantee Lans has the latest on the officer critically injured in a crash.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the officer critically injured in a crash.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the officer critically injured in a crash.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the officer critically injured in a crash.

BRENTWOOD (WABC) -- For the second time in two years, a Suffolk County officer is fighting for his life from injuries while on duty.

Officer Brendon Gallagher is in critical condition after a driver who was allegedly speeding crashed into his patrol car in Brentwood Sunday night.

It happened on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 55 just after 6 p.m.

First responders quickly transported the injured officer via helicopter to Stoney Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

"The nature of his injuries are so severe, they're typically considered not survivable. So the fact that he is still here with us is nothing short of a miracle," Commissioner Robert Waring said.

Gallagher, who was assigned to the department's newly created street takeover task force, was on an unrelated traffic stop on the Westbound lane of the Long Island Expressway when police said 29-year-old Cody Fisher sped by in a 2021 Ford Mustang doing almost 100 mph.

Gallagher pursued and Fisher side-swiped his police vehicle causing him to hit a tree, police said.

"The damage to the police vehicle was so significant it took emergency services officers over 30 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle," Waring said.

Fisher's Mustang hit a light post.

An off-duty Nassau County police officer pulled Fisher from his vehicle and arrested him.

Fisher, who was already on probation for a weapons charge, has been charged with driving with ability impaired by drugs, assault, unlawful fleeing and reckless driving, police said.

On Monday, Fisher was arranged on those charges and pled not guilty to the charges.

He will be held on a $1 million cash bail.

"You shouldn't have to almost kill a police officer for us to be able to hold you on bail. These laws have no teeth," said Lou Civello, Suffolk County PBA president.

Gallagher has been with the department for nearly three years.

Two years ago, Officer Gallagher was one of two officers who were stabbed while responding to an argument between roommates in Medford.

"The knife went through his vest through his notebook, through his shirt, through his skin, through his muscle right over his heart," the doctor said.

The same doctor spoke about his injury outside of the same hospital on Monday.

"We had our volunteer EMS, we had our med police officers literally climbing into this mangled mess, controlling hemorrhage to try to prolong his life," the doctor said.

Officer Gallagher is in the ICU on a ventilator, and the doctor says the next 24 to 48 hours are critical involving his organs.

Gallagher has been awarded nine times including the Purple Heart medal and cop of the year.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.