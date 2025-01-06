Suffolk County police officer seriously injured in crash

First responders quickly transported the injured officer via helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer was involved in a crash in Brentwood on Sunday evening.

It happened on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 55 just after 6 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

