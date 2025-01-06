Suffolk County police officer seriously injured in crash

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer was involved in a crash in Brentwood on Sunday evening.
It happened on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 55 just after 6 p.m.
First responders quickly transported the injured officer via helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.