Officers giving 'tickets' to kids wearing bike helmets for free pizza in Cranford

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 4:08PM
CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- In New Jersey, kids are hoping to get pulled over and get a ticket from a police officer!

That's because officers in Cranford are giving out special tickets for helmet safety.

The tickets entitle kids to a free slice of pizza and a drink at two local restaurants: Calabria or Vinny's.

The treat is a reward for following the rules of the road and putting their helmets on whenever they go out for bike ride.

