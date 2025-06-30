Officers giving 'tickets' to kids wearing bike helmets for free pizza in Cranford

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- In New Jersey, kids are hoping to get pulled over and get a ticket from a police officer!
That's because officers in Cranford are giving out special tickets for helmet safety.
The tickets entitle kids to a free slice of pizza and a drink at two local restaurants: Calabria or Vinny's.
The treat is a reward for following the rules of the road and putting their helmets on whenever they go out for bike ride.
