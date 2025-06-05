Sydney Chandler stars in FX's latest installment of the "Alien" franchise, from executive producer Noah Hawley.

Official trailer: 'Alien: Earth' doesn't shy away from the scares with these 'predatory' monsters

We were safer in space. Watch the official trailer for "Alien: Earth," premiering August 12 on FX, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

We were safer in space. Watch the official trailer for "Alien: Earth," premiering August 12 on FX, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

We were safer in space. Watch the official trailer for "Alien: Earth," premiering August 12 on FX, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

We were safer in space. Watch the official trailer for "Alien: Earth," premiering August 12 on FX, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- We were safer in space.

Aliens have crash-landed on Earth in FX's latest installment of the "Alien" franchise, "Alien: Earth."

FX sets the scene.

"In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named "Wendy" marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani's spaceship collides into Prodigy City, "Wendy" and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."

"Wendy" (Sydney Chandler), alongside a group of ragtag tactical soldiers, encounters a mysterious research vessel, the USCSS Maginot. But what they discover on that ship "puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

"This ship collected five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe - Monsters," says "Morrow."

We hear the aliens described as "invasive species" and "predatory."

"If we don't lock them down, it'll be too late," "Kirsh" states.

Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of FX's "Fargo," executive produces alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger.

Alongside Chandler, the series stars Timothy Olyphant ("Kirsh"), Alex Lawther ("Hermit"), Samuel Blenkin ("Boy Kavalier"), Babou Ceesay ("Morrow"), Adrian Edmondson ("Atom Eins"), David Rysdahl ("Arthur Sylvia"), Essie Davis ("Dame Sylvia"), Lily Newmark ("Nibs"), Erana James ("Curly"), Adarsh Gourav ("Slightly"), Jonathan Ajayi ("Smee"), Kit Young ("Tootles"), Dim Camille ("Siberian"), Moe Bar-El ("Rashidi") and Sandra Yi Sencindiver ("Yutani").

FX's "Alien: Earth" premieres Tuesday, August 12 at 8pm ET/PT on FX and Hulu, with new episodes streaming each following Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.