Several residents displaced after fire tears through apartment building in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were hurt and lost their homes after a fire tore through their apartment building in Old Bridge on Monday night.

The flames broke out at Building 3 of the Madison Arms apartment complex around 9 p.m.

Hania Strus lives in the complex and grabbed her cats and ran. She said firefighters and officers were on the scene within minutes.

One of the women whose apartment was destroyed says an off-duty first responder pulled her wife out of the building to safety. Unfortunately their seven cats could not be saved.

Ten apartments were impacted by the fire and four residents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including smoke inhalation, lacerations and burns.

Two police officers were injured. One was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and the other was treated on the scene.

An off-duty firefighter also suffered smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital.

Chris Springsteen says he was coming home from work when he saw the fire trucks and police cars blocking the road. He says his heart sank immediately.

"It's crazy, when you first get home you're like 'oh my god, is it my place?' It's so close to my place I can't really tell until I walked in on foot," Springsteen said.

The Red Cross will help the displaced residents with temporary lodging, food, clothing and any other immediate needs.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause remains under investigation.

