Olivia Hussey, best known for starring in 1968 classic 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73

LOS ANGELES -- Olivia Hussey, the British-Argentine actress best known for her role in the 1968 film adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet," has died. She was 73.

According to a statement posted to her Instagram Friday, Hussey died peacefully at her home.

"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her," read the statement.

"As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia's enduring impact on our lives and the industry," continued the statement. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul."

It's unclear how she died.

Hussey shot to fame playing Juliet for Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in the Paramount Pictures classic.

Olivia Hussey and actor Leonard Whiting, who played the title roles in Italian Franco Zeffirelli's film "Romeo and Juliet" stand under the balcony of the Capulet family's home. ASSOCIATED PRESS

She leaves behind her children - Alex, Max, and India - and her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley. She also leaves her grandson, Greyson.

ABC7's George Pennacchio spoke with Hussey in 2018 about her life in Hollywood since "Romeo & Juliet."

