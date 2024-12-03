Memorial service for Long Island native, IDF soldier killed by Hamas set for Tuesday

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A memorial service is set for Tuesday morning for the Long Island native who was killed while fighting in Israel during the October 7th attack.

Omer Neutra, originally from Plainview, Long Island will be remembered after the news broke early Monday. His family held out that he was still alive for a staggering 14 months.

Meanwhile, his body is still being held in Gaza and it is unclear when his remains will be sent home.

Neutra, who is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, has become the 14th American hostage to be killed by Hamas.

He was just 21-years-old at the time of his death. The Plainview native commanded a four-man tank crew as they rushed to defend a community under siege by terrorists. But that tank broke down and was eventually overrun.

His parents, Orna and Ronen, have circled the globe demanding a cease-fire and a return of the hostages.

Despite the death of their loved one, the Neutra family is still advocating for the release of others still being held by Hamas.

"Sadly, time has run out to bring Omer home alive and words alone have no power to comfort. Leadership will only be revealed in actions and results going forward," the family said in a statement.

While communities held out for 14 months, news of Neutra's death still comes as a shock to many.

"We believed one thing and come to find out it's another and that's so much of the difficulty that we're having to process," Rabbi Elizabeth Zeller, Temple Chaverim, said. "To know that this whole time we were hoping and praying only to have that really shattered."

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both sent condolences to the family and have vowed to bring hostages back.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state.

The memorial is set for 10 a.m. at the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset.

