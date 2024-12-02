IDF soldier, Long Island native Omer Neutra confirmed dead in October 7 battle with Hamas

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Long Island family is reeling after the loss of a loved one following Hamas' attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli media says the IDF confirmed the death of Omer Neutra in the October 7 massacre.

Neutra is originally from Plainview, Long Island. His body is currently being held in Gaza.

He would have been 24-years-old as his family recently celebrated what they thought was his second birthday in captivity in October. Neutra, an Israeli and U.S. citizen, was an IDF soldier who was kidnapped during the attacks last year.

According to Israeli media, it had been believed Neutra was alive and being held hostage, however, the IDF now says he was killed in a battle with terrorists.

His body was apparently taken from the Gaza border.

Neutra's parents have been vocal about the release of hostages in Gaza, including of their son.

Most recently, they took part in a rally held Sunday in Central Park.

While they say they welcomed news of the ceasefire in Lebanon, they are frustrated it wasn't coupled with the release of hostages.

Neutra's father, Ronen, spoke to ABC7NY on Saturday after spending another Thanksgiving without his son.

"We feel it's a missed opportunity but now after the election, the focus is back here in the United States and should continue to be the crisis in the Middle East and the hostages are the key to reducing the tension," Neutra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

