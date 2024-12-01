Protesters to rally in Central Park after Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage from NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A weekly rally in Central Park on Sunday calling for the release of all hostages will hold extra weight after Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage from New Jersey.

The parents of 20-year-old Edan Alexander, from Tenafly, are renewing their push for a deal to free all hostages after Hamas on Saturday released a video of their son, who was kidnapped during the October 7 attacks.

The video was a symbol of hope yet a bittersweet moment for the Alexander family, who watched their son speak under duress after more than 420 days in captivity.

Alexander, the son of Israeli parents, graduated from Tenafly High School in 2022 before moving to Israel to volunteer with the Israel Defense Forces. He was serving in the IDF and stationed near Gaza when the attacks happened.

With ceasefire efforts ongoing yet stagnated, Alexander in the video appealed to President-Elect Donald Trump to help bring him and the other hostages home.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum weighing in following the video's release, saying in part, "The urgency of bringing home all 101 hostages cannot be overstated. As time runs out, we urge both the current and incoming U.S. administrations to exhaust every possible option."

Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, also spoke out from Tel Aviv.

"Suddenly to see him alive and speaking, when he cried, I just want to hold him, you know. It was very, very, very tough to see," she said.

In a post on X, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy shared his support for the Alexander family.

"Edan Alexander grew up in New Jersey and has been held hostage by Hamas for over a year," Murphy said. "I join the Alexander family in urging both the Biden Administration and incoming Trump Administration to do everything possible to quickly facilitate an agreement that brings him home safe."

The father of Edan Alexander is expected to attend Sunday's rally in Central Park.

