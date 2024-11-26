Netanyahu says he's recommending Israeli cabinet approve ceasefire deal between Israel, Hezbollah

LONDON -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recommending the country's security cabinet agree to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah brokered by the U.S., he said in a taped video message Tuesday evening local time.

Netanyahu attended a meeting with security officials on Sunday night regarding a ceasefire with Israel's Hezbollah adversaries in Lebanon, an Israeli official told ABC News.

This was part of ongoing talks, including Netanyahu's meeting last week in Israel with U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein also traveled to Beirut to discuss a potential way forward.

Netanyahu then held a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the deal and hold a cabinet vote, Israeli officials said.

In October, Israel invaded southern Lebanon in an escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

Tensions heightened last weekend as the countries' leaders worked to negotiate a ceasefire deal. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel in one of the group's heaviest retaliations in months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.