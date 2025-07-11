7 people injured, including 1 critically, in crash in Co-op City, the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after seven people were injured in a crash in the Bronx on Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened at 5:25 p.m. at 2063 Bartow Ave. next to The Mall at Bay Plaza in Co-op City.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

