'Operation 7: Save a Life' breakfast celebrates 27th year highlighting fire safety across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- 'Operation 7: Save a Life" has been at the heart of Channel 7 for over 25-plus years with the message of highlighting fire safety for people across New York City.

On Wednesday, leaders from the FDNY and Channel 7's Bill Ritter met for our annual breakfast.

Also in attendance for the event were Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, along with FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker with a panel to discuss fire safety techniques.

"This work is deeply rooted in our commitment to public service realizing that we are the change that this city needs and deserves," Gibson said.

Toyota, a sponsor of the breakfast, donated $50,000 to buy smoke alarms for people in need.

"Operation 7: Save a Life" airs Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. wherever you watch ABC7NY.

