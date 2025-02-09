Man dead, 2 others injured after flames rip through apartment building in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Brooklyn overnight.

The fatal fire happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at a building on 80th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Video shows firefighters on scene as flames shot out of a third-floor window.

Upon arrival, first responders found an unconscious 37-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced.

A 34-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy were also injured as a result of the fire. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News she noticed the fire in her apartment after coming out of the bathroom.

"I came out and saw there was a lot of smoke in the apartment and the smoke was coming from under the floor," she said. "So I notified my roommate and I told her something's wrong and we got to get out."

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

