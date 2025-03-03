Oscars 2025: Watch acceptance speeches from the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- If you miss any of the big moments from the Oscars, we have you covered! We'll be adding acceptance speeches here, so check back to watch your favorite star!

Category: Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin gave a comedy-filled acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Real Pain."

Category: Animated Feature Film

The team behind the animated film "Flow" gave an acceptance speech after winning an Oscar for their movie. Watch the full speech here.

Category: Animated Short Film

"In the Shadow of the Cypress" won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards. Watch the team's acceptance speech here.

Category: Costume Design

Paul Tazewell has won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Wicked" at the 2025 Academy Awards. He spoke about becoming the first Black man to win the award in his acceptance speech.

