First responders race against time to rescue people from burning home in Westchester County

Marcus Solis has the latest on the dramatic rescue.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the dramatic rescue.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the dramatic rescue.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the dramatic rescue.

OSSINING, New York (WABC) -- First responders jumped into action to rescue people trapped in a burning home in Ossining.

Emergency crews encountered a live wire in front of the home on Maurice Avenue around midnight on Tuesday.

Bodycam video showed police, firefighters and EMTs racing against time and using a ladder to help the people escape from the back of the home.

They yelled in English and Spanish for residents to get out of the house.

At least half a dozen people, including a child, made it out safely.

Two residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries reported.

The Ossining Police Department chief called the police officers' brave efforts amazing.

"I got the phone call that night about what had happened and it didn't do it justice as to what you witness on the body cam, and what the officers were exposed to and what they saw when they first went there," Chief Aaron Zimmerman said.

Tanya Rivero has the details as a senior man faces eviction after deed scam.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.